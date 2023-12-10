Eugene Brucker Education Center is headquarters of the San Diego Unified School District. Photo via @KPBSNews

The San Diego County Board of Education reminded the public Sunday that there is an opening for the next superintendent of schools, and residents will get a chance to weigh in on the selection process tomorrow.

After Superintendent Paul Gothold announced his plans to retire in the summer of 2024 a few months ago, the board hired the executive search firm Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates to recruit a new superintendent.

The board is welcoming input from the community in the selection process. Members of the public are invited to voice their opinions from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the SDCOE’s Linda Vista Campus at 6401 Linda Vista Road.

An online survey is available in English and Spanish at survey2.ecragroup.com. Online survey input will be available until Dec. 22.

Applicants can apply for the position at hyasearch.com. Applications will be accepted through Feb. 10, 2024.

City News Service contributed to this article.