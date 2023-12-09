River Park, part of SDSU Mission Valley. Photo credit: Courtesy, San Diego State

Marking another milestone in San Diego State University’s Mission Valley development, officials on Saturday held a soft opening for the brand new River Park.

Located at SDSU Mission Valley, the completed 34-acre river park features multi-use recreational fields, more than four miles of hiking and biking trails and more.

Though the river park is now open to the public, an official grand opening is set for spring 2024 following completion of additional park and open space still under construction along Murphy Canyon Creek.

SDSU broke ground on the river park in April 2021. The river park is part of SDSU Mission Valley, which includes Snapdragon Stadium, open since fall of 2022.

The initial housing and retail projects were approved last month by the California State University (CSU) Board of Trustees. The first SDSU Mission Valley Innovation District project is set to begin next year following the board’s approval.