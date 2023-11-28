High Tech Elementary Explorer Teacher Angela Beckwith (left) receives a grant check from North Island Credit Union VP, Regional Manager Therese Caballes. The grant will be used to fund a classroom space design project for 1st-grade students. Photo courtesy North Island Credit Union.

Creating a mindfulness planetarium, building solar-powered, and launching an entrepreneur program are a few of the school projects receiving funding from North Island Credit Union through its Fall 2023 Teacher Grant program.

As part of its commitment to help educators create innovative learning opportunities for its students, the credit union has provided 10 grants of $500 each to underwrite class projects across San Diego County. The credit union grants will fund a range of programs illustrating the creativity and commitment teachers bring to their classrooms and communities.

“We are honored to continue our commitment to San Diego schools and students through our Teacher Grant Program,” said North Island Credit Union President & CEO Steve O’Connell. “The energy and passion of these educators is remarkable as they outlined creative ways to support hands-on projects that inspire their students. We wish these teachers continued success in their classrooms.”

The Fall 2023 North Island Credit Union Teacher Grant recipients include:

Angela Beckwith, High Tech Elementary Explorer, San Diego, Sonja Donahue, CVLCC Elementary School, Chula Vista, Marisol Duenas, Logan Memorial Ed Campus High School, San Diego, Edwin Gough, Mount Everest Academy, San Diego, Jedzida Herron, La Mirada Elementary School, San Ysidro, Tan Huynh, Integrity Charter School, National City, Brian McKinneye, 3 Civic High School, San Diego, Shelby O’Reilly-Gronke, High Tech High Media Arts, San Diego, Katherine Velliquette, Launch Virtual Academy, San Diego, Teresa Youssofi, Loma Verde Elementary School, Chula Vista.

Since the creation of the program in 2012, the credit union has awarded $185,000 in teacher grants to support classroom programs. Up to 20 grants are awarded bi-annually in the spring and fall. Any full-time classroom teacher in San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside County can apply for a grant for a program that has clearly defined learning objectives tied to students’ academic needs, displays creativity in education, and targets a significant number of students. More information is available at northisland.ccu.com.