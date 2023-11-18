Eugene Brucker Education Center is the headquarters of the San Diego Unified School District. File photo

San Diego Unified School District and San Diego Foundation announce the launch of a Request for Proposals from local nonprofit organizations to offer programming for the summer 2024 edition of Level Up SD.

“The district’s continued partnership with the San Diego Foundation expands our collaboration with community-based organizations, allowing us to offer district students academic and enrichment opportunities during the summer months,” said Lamont Jackson, Superintendent of San Diego Unified. “Every student deserves access to summer experiences that allow them to thrive – from literacy support and museum camp to music lessons and athletics.”

Summer 2024 will mark the fourth year the district offers the Level Up SD program for students in Universal Transitional Kindergarten through eighth grade. Sessions will be offered at 48 school sites for nine weeks at no cost to San Diego Unified families.

The first five weeks of programming will be offered at district campuses. The last four weeks of Level Up SD will be from July 15 through Aug. 9 and will offer off-site programming with local nonprofit partners. Sessions range from one to five weeks.

Early registration will be offered to priority students, which includes English learners, foster youth, students who qualify for free or reduced lunch, or students with disabilities. Level Up SD sites were strategically selected to offer access to priority students.

The summer 2024 edition of Level Up SD is an opportunity for local nonprofit providers to partner with SDF and San Diego Unified to offer enriching summer programming to San Diego Unified students while combating summer learning loss.

“Research shows that high-quality summer learning programs accelerate learning, help minimize the opportunity gap for students who face challenges throughout the school year, and nurture a sense of community and belonging among students,” said Pamela Gray Payton, SDF Chief Impact & Partnerships Officer.

Approximately $7.2 million is available to support Level Up SD summer 2024 programming. Funding is intended to support programs for UTK to eighth-grade students.

Grant request amounts may range from $30,000 to $500,000 to fund various programs that offer unique enrichment opportunities and foster creativity, accelerated learning, and academic achievement. The deadline to apply is noon, Jan. 9, 2024.

Nonprofit organizations in good standing and with an existing track record serving San Diego County are invited to apply. To submit a proposal for Level Up SD, visit SDFoundation.org/apply.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to register for the Level Up SD grant seekers forum to be held virtually on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. SDF staff members will share more information about the grant opportunity. Register online for the Level Up SD grant seekers forum. In addition to the grant seekers forum, SDF staff will host optional office hours the week of Dec. 4, 2023. Sign up for an office hour session online.

Starting in the summer of 2021, Level Up SD is an out-of-school time, or expanded learning, summer program for students enrolled in San Diego Unified schools. Level Up SD has partnered with 130-plus local nonprofit organizations to serve 25,000 San Diego Unified students.