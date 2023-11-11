Volunteers at work on the court painting project at Sunset Elementary School. Photo credit: Courtesy, AT&T

Sunset Elementary School in San Ysidro received a unique gift this week and the public art was based on the work of young students.

Thanks to a corporate program to revitalize community sports and play courts in at-risk areas, students were paired with an artist to create a vibrant mural to be painted on the courts.

Sunset students created drawings that served as inspiration for renowned Tijuana graffiti and plastic artist Nestor Hem, who shaped a design for the school.

AT&T volunteers painted and rehabilitated the sports court on campus on Thursday, based on Hem’s design.

In August 2022, AT&T Mexico launched “Revive tu Cancha,” or “Revive Your Court,” with the goal of painting and rehabilitating 50 multi-purpose courts across Mexico.

The program, though, included two sites from the U.S. Officials from the San Ysidro School District joined Sunset administrators and AT&T representatives for the painting event.

The work also is being done to mark the #USMX200 Bicentennial celebration of the year, 1822, when formal diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Mexico were established. On Sept. 13, AT&T held an event to officially announce the collaboration with the U.S. Embassy in Mexico.

With 30 courts rehabilitated to date, the remaining courts are set to be finished this year.