Mockup of planned Perry Elementary School renovations and updates. Courtesy San Diego Unified School District

Perry Elementary School hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for its upcoming construction project, which doubled as a celebration of National Veterans and Military Families Month.

“It was perfect timing to have the groundbreaking fall on National Veterans and Military Families Month and right before Veterans Day,” Principal Micheline Morales said. “What better way to celebrate this milestone than celebrating our military families and students.”

A STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) campus in the Lincoln Military Housing neighborhood of Paradise Hills, Perry Elementary School has served students and military families for 69 years. Opened in 1954, the school at 6290 Oriskany Road is named after American naval officer and hero of the War of 1812 Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry.

The project includes three new buildings, a new grass field, renovations to classrooms, outdoor play areas, security enhancements and removal of portable classrooms, according to the San Diego Unified School District.

In addition, two new kindergarten buildings, a new student services building with a lobby and student support offices are also scheduled for construction.

“Every San Diego Unified School District student in every neighborhood deserves the best education and the best facilities,” Superintendent Lamont Jackson said. “Perry is just one of many schools we are enhancing district-wide.”

Outdoor improvements will include two play structures, a solar canopy, a student quad, renovated basketball courts and newly planted trees.