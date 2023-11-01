Photo via Pexels.com

A Cal State San Marcos music professor has been inducted into the Steinway & Sons Music Teacher Hall of Fame.

Dr. Ching-Ming Cheng was among 67 teachers from across the United States and Canada who were honored this fall by the piano company Steinway & Sons. Cheng was nominated by the Steinway Piano Gallery of San Diego, located in Miramar.

“To be inducted into the Steinway Teachers Hall of Fame, seeing my name and also Cal State San Marcos listed on the walls inside the legendary New York Steinway factory for generations to see, this whole journey is just beyond this world,” Cheng said in a statement. “To be recognized by Steinway, alongside some world-famous piano teachers like Norma Kreiger and Dr. Robert Weirich, I am so grateful and humbled.”

Cheng, who is also an active performer and soloist, joined Cal State San Marcos’ faculty in 2011.

She is the chair of the university’s music department and has received Steinway & Sons’ Top Music Teacher Award every year since 2016.

“While performing is part of my career, teaching and working with students makes me a better teacher and the experience has been so rewarding and fulfilling,” Cheng said. “With this recognition, I hope I continue to motivate students in a way that they will find inspiring and enthusing in their musical journey.”

–City News Service