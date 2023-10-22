MiraCosta College Community Learning Center. Photo via miracosta.edu

MiraCosta College generates nearly $650 million in economic impact, according to the findings of a report released last week.

The campus Economic Impact Report is based on figures from the 2021-22 fiscal year.

“Not only does our college create better pathways for students from all backgrounds, but it uplifts our entire region and economy,” said Dr. Sunita “Sunny” Cooke, superintendent/president of MiraCosta, located in Oceanside.

The report, produced by analytics company Lightcast, placed the total regional impact at $648 million.

It also found that the net impact of MiraCosta students who have entered or re-entered the workforce amounted to $469.1 million in added income annually.

The report was presented at Friday’s Community Leaders Breakfast in front of more than 350 business and community leaders, elected officials and MiraCosta staff and partners.

In addition, Dave McGuigan, president of the MiraCosta College Foundation, announced that the organization raised $10.6 million as part of the “This Changes Everything” fundraising campaign, which aims to assist students.

The five-year campaign, which exceeded its $10-million goal, was supported by thousands of local philanthropists, corporations, foundations and organizations.

Since the campaign began, more than 5,000 students have received scholarships to help offset the cost of college. An additional 5,200 students have received emergency financial support for basic needs, such as food, transportation and housing.

“The scholarships and financial support this funding will provide will be life-changing for our students, and we could not have done it without the generosity of our community,” McGuigan said.

Genentech also received recognition at the breakfast as the Philanthropist of the Year. Established in 2012, the award honors individuals and organizations for their philanthropic spirit, commitment to giving and impact on the community.

In addition to donating equipment, hosting student events, and providing scholarships, Genentech has a robust internship program that creates a career pipeline for MiraCosta biotechnology students.