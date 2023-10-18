Photo credit: USD communications

The Joan B. Kroc School of Peace Studies at the University of San Diego began a fellowship program Wednesday to offer full scholarships to students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities who are “committed to creating more peaceful and just societies.”

The school will select two students from a pool of applicants for its Master of Arts in Social Innovation program, and will cover the full costs of tuition and on-campus housing, valued at $60,000 per student, according to a statement from the university.

The first Kroc School HBCU Changemaker Fellows will start the year-long program in fall 2024.

“The Kroc School HBCU Changemaker Fellowship aligns with our institution’s core values of inclusivity, social justice, and academic excellence,” said USD Senior Vice President and Provost Gail Baker, who also serves as interim dean of the Kroc School. “By opening doors to students from HBCUs, we are fostering a more diverse and vibrant community of peace builders who will address the complex challenges facing our global society.”

According to the university, students in the fellowship program will have opportunities for community engagement, mentorship and entrepreneurship training with local business leaders.

Applications for the fellowship are open through Jan. 19, 2024. USD will hold informational webinars on the program Oct. 19 and Nov. 14. More information about the fellowship can be found at www.sandiego.edu/peace/academics/hbcu.php.

