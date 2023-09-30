Eugene Brucker Education Center is the headquarters of the San Diego Unified School District. File photo

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union donated 2,500 backpacks to 11 school districts throughout California, including the San Diego Unified School District, credit union officials said.

County offices of education will distribute backpacks filled with pencils, erasers, notebooks and other necessities to students in need to help them prepare for the new school year, according to SchoolsFirst officials.

“The start of a new school year is filled with excitement and anticipation for students, and we want to make sure they have everything they need to start the school year right,” SchoolsFirst CEO Bill Cheney said Friday. “We are proud to provide students in the communities we serve with the essential items they need for the school year.”

– City News Service