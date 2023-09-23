Photo by Alexander Nguyen

The U.S. Department of Labor has approved a $7.5 million, five-year extension for a research program at San Diego State University intended to bolster employment for young people with disabilities, campus officials said this week.

“Expanding employment opportunities for disabled youth is critical to achieving workforce inclusion,” Assistant Secretary for Disability Employment Policy Taryn Williams said.

“This cooperative agreement will fund research, develop partnerships and share evidence-based best practices to help identify new career pathways and improve transition outcomes for these young people.”

The extension agreement will continue research at the Center for Advancing Policy on Employment for Youth. Funding will be distributed to promote workforce inclusion for the more than 1.3 million young people between 16 and 24 who live with a disability, according to SDSU officials.

“The center conducts research useful to policymakers at all levels of government, providing them “a non-partisan, informed lens” in the policy process.

“It’s really exciting to be able to now continue this work,” said Andrew Karhan, a project director at the SDSU Interwork Institute, which operates under the College of Education.

Future work at the center will look into equity in areas of mental health access and other matters of opportunity for youth, Karhan added.

–City News Service