National Blue Ribbon School logo. Courtesy U.S. Department of Education.

Two San Diego County schools were among 33 across the state Tuesday named National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education.

The honor recognizes schools based on their overall academic performance or on their progress in closing achievement gaps among students of different backgrounds.

A total of 353 schools across the country received the honor.

The San Diego County schools making the cut were Garfield Elementary School in the San Diego Unified School District and Casita Center for Technology, Science & Math in the Vista Unified School District.

“The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to Raise the Bar in education,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement. “The leaders, educators, and staff at our National Blue Ribbon Schools continually inspire me with their dedication to fostering academic excellence and building positive school cultures that support students of all backgrounds to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.”

–City News Service