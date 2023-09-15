The location of the planned student housing in the East Village. Image from Google Maps

The trustees of the San Diego Community College District have chosen a developer to design, construct, and operate an apartment complex that will provide affordable housing to City College students.

The selection of the New Jersey-based Michaels Organization, a developer of student, military and other affordable housing, was approved at the Sept. 14 board meeting.

Initial plans call for a seven- and eight-story, 800-unit complex on the block bounded by 16th, 17th, B and C streets in the East Village. The site is currently the location of a child development center and a parking lot.

City College is among the first California institutions to be selected for the state’s Affordable Student Housing Program. The college’s project would serve students who most need housing to pursue their education, including students who are low-income, veterans, foster youth, and others.

A 2020 survey found that 64% of City College students faced housing insecurity and 20% reported being homeless.

“We are committed to providing students with safe and affordable housing, along with the services they need, so they can successfully reach their education goals,” said San Diego City College President Ricky Shabazz.

The current plan calls for rent per bed to be at least $500 below the market rate. Each unit would house two to four students, and the building is planned to include a laundry, grab-and-go store, a kitchen/lounge, study spaces, and a tutoring office.

The project is expected to be completed by early 2028.