The San Diego Unified School District is offering free breakfast and lunch to all students for the second straight year under the statewide Universal Meals Program.

While the program offers free meals for all students, some households are asked to complete a meal application. Both meal applications and alternate income forms are used to qualify for funding for district schools including LCFF, Title I rankings, rebates and other grant monies, according to the district’s Food and Nutrition Services Department.

In addition, qualifying families may be eligible for discounted AP testing and discounted internet service.

Schools that will be requesting meal applications include:

De Portola Middle School

Point Loma High School

Pershing Middle School

Scripps Ranch High School

T. Marshall Middle School

Patrick Henry High School

La Jolla High School

Muirlands Middle School

Standley Middle School

