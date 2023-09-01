Iconic Hepner Hall at San Diego State University. Photo by Chris Jennewein

San Diego State University ranked 16th in Forbes Magazine’s annual report on the top public universities in the United States.

The report released this week ranked the 25 top public universities based on graduation rates, graduate salaries, outcomes for low-income students, the cost of a degree and other measures.

SDSU was the only campus of the California State University system in the ranking, and came in ahead of such well-known national institutions as Purdue and the University of Georgia.

The top three institutions on the list were all in California: UC Berkeley, UCLA and UC San Diego.

“San Diego State University continues to rise in the quality of our educational experience and in shaping a better future for every one of our graduates,” said SDSU President Adela de la Torre.

“Our students are succeeding at unprecedented rates, and our growing partnerships across the public and private sectors are creating tremendous employment and social-mobility opportunities for our family of nearly 500,000 SDSU alumni,” she said.