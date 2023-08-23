A bus on the first day of school in San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

Five Teachers of the Year chosen from districts across San Diego County will be announced on Friday as part of the 33rd annual “Cox Presents: Salute to Teachers.”

The five will be chosen from 44 nominees in partnership with the San Diego County Office of Education and vie for California Teacher of the Year honors later this year.

The nominees are evaluated on student achievement, professional development, school community involvement, teaching philosophy, knowledge of educational issues and trends, promotion and development of the teaching profession, and ability to serve as ambassadors of education.

The five finalists will be announced at a reception in downtown San Diego at UCSD Park and Market sponsored by San Diego County Credit Union.

In October, a Cox Communications television special will spotlight the new Teachers of the Year and share highlights from the reception. It will air on YurView Network (Cox Channel 4).

In addition to SDCCU, sponsors of the Salute to Teachers include Murray Lampert, Procopio, Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, Oggi’s, Meritage Wine Market, The San Diego Union-Tribune, The Mightier 1090, and KPBS.