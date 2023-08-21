A school bus drops off students at Mira Mesa High School. File photo by Chris Stone

The San Diego Unified School District will welcome back students for the first day of school Tuesday, one day later than originally planned due to Tropical Storm Hilary.

Citing “an abundance of caution” because of the storm, the district postponed Monday’s originally scheduled opening. That announcement came Sunday.

“I would like to thank everyone for their understanding during the uncertain weather conditions brought on by Hurricane Hilary that delayed the start of the 2023-24 school year by one day,” Superintendent Lamont Jackson in a statement Monday.

“Our team has been busy evaluating our facilities since the storm arrived in San Diego County. Preliminary reports indicate minimal damage, and we are making any repairs that may be necessary.”

Borrego Springs Unified School District joined SDUSD in closing Monday, as did several charter schools, such as Albert Einstein Academies, America’s Finest Charter School, Magnolia Science Academy and others.