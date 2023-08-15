Students and families from five Tribal nations received laptops and school supplies in Valley Center Tuesday. Photo credit: AT&T

AT&T and Human-I-T distributed 500 laptops and school supplies to students and families from five Tribal nations at the Rincon Education Department in Valley Center Tuesday.

The event was part of the AT&T Connected Learning initiative to help address the digital divide through internet accessibility, affordability and safe adoption.

Many students in Tribal communities have limited access to the internet, computers or resources once they leave their school site, organizers said. Over 30 percent of the population on Tribal lands do not have access to broadband infrastructure that provides minimally adequate speeds, according to the federal government.

“This gift is significant in many ways, first, many will be owning a laptop for the first time and will be utilizing this tool as a resource to grow and learn,” said Bo Mazzetti, Rincon chairman. “Secondly, many if not all, will have the opportunity to access information faster and increase learning through integrated computer programs and applications.”

“Each laptop will help illuminate the path of knowledge and empower young minds,” said Robert Smith, chairman of the Pala Band of Mission Indians. “We applaud AT&T and Human-I-T for furthering our Tribe’s pursuit of learning and growth.”

The five Tribal nations in San Diego County that received laptops and digital literacy resources include Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians, San Pasqual Band of Mission Indians, La Jolla Band of Luiseño Indians, Pauma Band of Luiseño Indians and Pala Band of Mission Indians.

AT&T’s partner Human-I-T refurbishes donated technology to provide low-income individuals and nonprofits with devices, internet and digital training, according to its website.