Students at Rohr Elementary display books they chose to take home. Credit: San Diego Oasis

San Diego Oasis’ Intergenerational Tutoring Program gave away hundreds of free new books Wednesday to all 315 students at Fred H. Rohr Elementary School.

The nonprofit said it gave away nearly 1,000 new books to help students keep up their reading skills over the summer and avoid summer slide. Each student had the opportunity to choose three books to take home to build their at-home libraries.

In addition to distributing books to students, San Diego Oasis accepted new book donations at the event to help the organization reach its 20,000 book donation goal by the end of 2023.

San Diego Oasis’ tutoring program helps students build reading skills, self-esteem and positive attitudes toward learning. Each year, the nonprofit places senior volunteers ages 50 and up in local elementary schools, helping children grades K-4 during the school day to enhance their reading and writing skills. Currently, the program has more than 250 volunteer tutors, supporting 58 schools throughout San Diego County.

San Diego Oasis is seeking volunteer tutors in Chula Vista. Those interested are encouraged to visit sandiegooasis.org for more information on the program.