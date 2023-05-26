Photo via Pexels

Ready to read a good book this summer or get your kids reading?

The Oceanside Public Library invites children, teens, and adults to participate in Summer Reading 2023 by signing up online at oceansidepubliclibrary.org.

All ages earn prizes and are invited to attend a fun, literacy-based events from June 1 through Aug. 5.

This year’s theme is “Find Your Voice,” with a focus on sharing stories, creative expression, and exploration through reading. The Friends of the Oceanside Public Library sponsor Summer Reading for all ages.

Kids through age 12 can earn prizes for reading and can also complete engaging activities. After reading or being read to for 10 hours or 10 books, kids earn a prize bag which includes a free book, museum and food coupons, and craft kits.

Kids and families can enjoy storytimes, band book clubs, and attend other entertaining and educational events, such as Wild Wonders Animal Show at the Civic Center Library, 330 N. Coast Hwy, on June 22 at 12:30 p.m., and at the Mission Branch Library, 3861-B Mission Ave, on June 23 at 2 p.m.

Teens 13-17 can earn a prize bag full of books and other goodies for reading three books and writing book reviews. Plus, teens who attend library events throughout the summer will be entered into a prize draw to win gift cards. Library events for teens include book clubs, games, movies, and art activities. Teens can get crafty by attending the “Make and Create” program every Friday, starting June 23 at 4 p.m., at the Mission Branch Library, 3861-B Mission Ave. Teens, ages 14 to 17, who are looking for something to do and want to give back to their community, can sign up to volunteer at the library this summer.

Adults participate in Summer Reading too! Adults receive a free book just for signing up and can read three books to receive a free Quote Tote bag. Adults can also participate in monthly book clubs and other special events, such as the Movies with a Message Film Series at the Mission Branch Library on the second Wednesday of the month in June, July, and August at 5 p.m.

Films in the series include The Hate You Give, Hidden Figures, and Selma. Black Storytellers of San Diego will be at the Mission Branch Library on June 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. in celebration of Juneteenth.

On July 1 at 1 p.m., the library will host a Book Tasting to help participants find new books to read for the summer and demonstrate tips and tricks on finding that perfect summer read.

To sign up for any of these Summer Reading Challenges and start logging your reading and earning prizes, visit oceansidepubliclibrary.beanstack.org.

The Library is also offering free lunch at the library program this summer at the Civic Center Library, 330 N Coast Hwy, and John Landes Community Center Library, 2855 Cedar Rd, for all kids ages 0-18. Lunch at the library starts June 19 and runs through Aug. 11, and will be offered from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at the Civic Center Library and 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the John Landes Community Center Library. The library has partnered with Community Roots Farm and Studio ACE to provide free daily enrichment activities for kids at both locations.

Visit oceansidepubliclibrary.org, call 760-435-5600, or follow the library on Instagram and Facebook @oceansidelibrary for more information and to stay up-to-date on events and services.