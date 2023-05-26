Screen capture from YouTube

If you would like to learn more about the Holocaust, an exhibit remembering the stories of local survivors is now open to the public at the Rancho San Diego Library.

County officials, Holocaust survivors and the curator of the RUTH Remember Us the Holocaust exhibit were on hand for the occasion recently for a ribbon cutting.

The event coincides with Jewish American Heritage Month.

The curator is the daughter of a Holocaust survivor, and who created the exhibit in memory of her mother, Ruth Goldschmiedova Sax.

“Education is the key to accepting and understanding differences,” said Sandy Scheller, curator.

“We are honored and humbled to host this exhibit. A library is an ideal place for our community to engage with history, not only through our collection but through events and exhibits such as this,” said Migell Acosta, County Library director. “We welcome the public to visit and interact with the information and materials on display and to absorb the lessons of the past.”

The display will be at the library for a year; the county put $25,000 in Neighborhood Reinvestment Program funding toward helping the Jewish Federation of San Diego to fund the exhibit.

The county’s new Arts and Culture Commission also played a role in bringing the exhibit to the library. The commission was created in June 2022 and promotes the value and benefits of the arts, cultural equity, access, and inclusion.

The exhibit will be on display during the library’s regular business hours. Tours will be available from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursdays or on request. For more information, contact the Arts and Culture Commission at arts@sdcounty.ca.gov.