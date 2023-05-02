A water tower on the UC Davis campus. Courtesy of the university

Students at UC Davis were told to shelter in place overnight on Monday after the third stabbing near the university in the past week.

City of Davis Police issued the shelter order at 11:46 p.m. Monday and lifted it at 5:17 a.m. on Tuesday.

The order came after a female was stabbed in a tent at a homeless encampment near the university.

The latest stabbing followed the murder Saturday evening of a 20-year-old senior, and the stabbing Thursday of a 50-year-old man, both at different parks near campus.

The suspect in all three cases was described as a light-complected male with curly hair; 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9 with a thin build; wearing a black or blue sweatshirt, black Adidas pants with white stripes, black shoes; and carrying a brown backpack.

On Monday night, UC Davis Police deployed extra private security on campus and added personnel and vans to the school’s Safe Ride program.

About 40,000 students are enrolled in the university near Sacramento.