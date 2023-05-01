Photo via Pexels.com

Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation and San Diego Gas & Electric have launched a new education program for teens who love the outdoors and may seek careers in nature-related fields.

The Eco Ambassadors Program for teens, supported by a grant from SDG&E, offers fun and inspiring activities at the park to cohorts of 20 high school students selected through a competitive application process.

Three cohorts will participate this year on Sunday, May 7, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center, 1 Father Junipero Serra Trail.

SDG&E’s fire science, sustainability, and resiliency experts will speak to the inaugural cohort comprising students from 12 different high schools in the San Diego region.

With the MTRP Visitor Center as their learning hub, teens hear from speakers about different aspects of Mission Trails, explore topics related to nature and conservation, and build a community around environmental stewardship.

They will also learn about local ecosystems, and monitoring techniques, and collaborate with peers on projects.