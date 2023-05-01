Chancellor Carlos O. Cortez. SDCCD photo

San Diego Community College District Chancellor Carlos Cortez has resigned in order to care for his parents who are experiencing health issues, it was announced Monday.

Cortez, who has led the district since July 2021, had announced on March 30 that he was taking extended emergency family leave to spend more time with his parents who live in Florida.

“I am incredibly proud of the progress we have made together over the past two years on behalf of our students and community we serve,” Cortez said. “My time at the district, both as president of the College of Continuing Education and as district chancellor, have been the highlight of my career thus far.”

SDCCD Board of Trustees President Maria Nieto Senour said the Board supports Chancellor Cortez in this decision and thanks him for his leadership.

“Dr. Cortez made significant contributions during his time as chancellor for which we are sincerely grateful,” Senour said. “This included overseeing the safe reopening of our 10 campuses following the COVID-19 pandemic, rebuilding enrollment, and putting the district on sound financial footing by replenishing our reserves and securing important new revenue streams through grants and philanthropy.”

The district’s Vice Chancellor of People, Culture, and Technology Services, Greg Smith will serve as acting chancellor while the district conducts a national search for a permanent chancellor.

Chancellor Cortez assumed leadership of the district, which includes San Diego City, Mesa, Miramar, and Continuing Education colleges, in July 2021 as the district was beginning to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. He previously served six years as president of the district’s College of Continuing Education.

The SDCCD chancellor is responsible for all operations in a district that is the largest provider of workforce training and education in the region with a $992-million annual budget, according to district officials.

The chancellor oversees San Diego City, Mesa, Miramar, and Continuing Education colleges; assures that the district is administered in accordance with policies adopted by the Board of Trustees and state and federal regulations; and maintains a close working relationship with the community, K-12 and local higher-education systems, as well as local, state and federal officials.