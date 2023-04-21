Southwestern College. Photo credit: @SouthwesternCC, via Facebook

On May 4, Holocaust survivors and their families invite the community to share in a vision of a world without hate.

Located in Chula Vista, Southwestern College, alongside RUTH: Remember US exhibit, The Butterfly Project, and the Anti-Defamation League of San Diego, welcome the community to “Holocaust Remembrance: From Hatred to a Better Tomorrow,” from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Moderated by award-winning journalist Lee Ann Kim, the event will feature insightful conversations between survivors, journalists, and community leaders on the current state of antisemitism across the country and what we can do to build a safer, more loving world.

Along with thought-provoking conversations, those who attend can enjoy a musical performance by renowned artist Elizabeth Schwartz and hear from Southwestern College’s award-winning student journalists, who will share what they’ve learned from profiling Holocaust survivors in San Diego.

With incidents of hate-based violence rising across San Diego and beyond, communities have grappled not only with how to protect Jewish, LGBTQIA+, and other communities impacted by hate but how to end hate for good.

Remembering the Holocaust is not only an occasion to remember the millions of people lost to Nazi oppression but to recognize how such hatred may arise and how we, as a community, can combat it. Today’s event offers opportunities for people to fight against hatred and create kinder, more just neighborhoods where all, regardless of one’s religion, ethnicity, race, sexuality, gender, gender identity, culture, or background, may thrive.