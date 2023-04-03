School children enjoy a learning garden. Courtesy Sprouts Farmers Market

To celebrate Earth month, Sprouts Farmers Market announced the launch of a campaign this week to build 24 school gardens, in 24 cities in 24 hours.

The community is invited to nominate a neighborhood school to receive a new learning garden on behalf of the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation whose mission is to help kids grow healthy with hands-on school gardening and cooking programs.

“School gardens are a powerful tool in bringing academics to life for students and create positive experiences with growing, preparing and enjoying fruits and vegetables,” said Lyndsey Waugh, executive director of the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation.

“Our Earth Month school garden nomination is a wonderful opportunity for schools to learn more about garden-based education and for Sprouts customers to spotlight a deserving school in their community to be considered for a garden grant,” Waugh said.

For a garden grant application, go to www.sprouts.com. Nominations will be open until April 26.

Since its inception in 2015, the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation has granted $15 million to more than 300 nonprofit partners which have brought hands-on, garden-based learning to 1.5 million children and provided nutrition education programs to an estimated 900,000 K-12 students.