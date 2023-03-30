A sign outside a San Diego Gas & Electric building. Courtesy of the company

High school and undergraduate students who reside in communities served by San Diego Gas & Electric may apply for a $10,000 scholarship under a new initiative called the Inspiring Future Leaders STEM Scholarship Program.

It is specifically designed to support students of color, girls and women in high school or college who plan on pursuing a degree in a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) or STEM-related course of study.

Scholarship winners who maintain their eligibility and pursue their course of study in a traditional four-year university can have their scholarships renewed for an additional three years – meaning they could receive a total of $40,000 in financial aid.

The deadline to apply for this scholarship is April 27, 2023, 1 p.m. Pacific Time.

“One of the best strategies to narrow the gender and racial gap in STEM fields is to increase access to higher educational opportunities and provide the financial support students need to pursue STEM degrees,” said SDG&E CEO Caroline Winn.

An electrical engineer by training, Winn is a long-time champion of SDG&E’s #BeThatGirl initiative to inspire girls to pursue STEM careers through mentorships and outreach activities.

“As a region, our economic prosperity depends on employers like us to develop the workforce of tomorrow in order to fill the growing number of jobs that require STEM knowledge. We need to set up the next generation for success in future careers, which includes helping to alleviate financial barriers like student loan debt.”

The scholarship is administered by Scholarship America, the nation’s largest designer and manager of scholarships and other education support programs for corporations, foundations, associations and individuals. The program is funded by company shareholders, not SDG&E ratepayers.

The STEM scholarship program is part of a wider effort by SDG&E to help build a stronger, more diverse workforce in STEM fields where women and people of color have traditionally been underrepresented. According to the U.S. Census Bureau and Pew Research, women only make up 27% of the STEM workforce, while people of color only make up 33%.

The application criteria for the scholarship program are as follows:

· Self-identify as either:

o Woman (all races/ethnicities are eligible) OR

o Black or African American, American Indian or Alaska Native, Hispanic or Latino, Asian, Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander (all genders are eligible).

· Be high school seniors or graduates or current college undergraduates.

· Plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate STEM* (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) area of study at an accredited two- or four-year college or university for the entire upcoming academic year.

· Have a permanent address in SDG&E’s service territory which covers San Diego County and south Orange County. Please visit the scholarship website for eligible zip codes.

· Employees and children of employees of SDG&E, its parent company Sempra, Southern California Gas Company, and any of their affiliates, are ineligible.

For more information, visit SDGEnews.com