Bhadra Rupesh, an eighth grader at The Rhoades School. Courtesy photo.

It’s back!

For the first time since 2020, the Greater San Diego Science and Engineering Fair will be held at The Balboa Park Activity Center on March 15.

The GSDSEF will include 338 students with 312 projects from San Diego and Imperial

Counties in grades 6-12.

Students that present the top projects will be awarded scholarships, educational experiences, and cash prizes and be selected to attend additional prestigious fairs. These include the Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge for middle school students, The California Science and Engineering Fair in April, and six high school students will be given all-expense paid trips to attend The Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair held in Dallas.

This is held in May and nearly $6 million in awards will be given out. In the past, $20,000+ of award money has been awarded, and numerous students have gone on to win top prizes at the state and international fairs.

Judging will be held at the BPAC on March 15, however, this will be closed to the public. The awards ceremony will be at The Observatory North Park on March 16, at 6 p.m. The awards ceremony will be open to families of participants and we will be making a video for later viewing.

The BPAC will be open to the public to view projects on March 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This is a great opportunity to be inspired and see what amazing projects the students have done.

For more information visit www.gsdsef.org.