A rendering of the project via https://missionvalley.sdsu.edu/images/renderings/innovation-district-hub.jpg

San Diego State University has announced that following a competitive selection process, LPC West has been chosen to complete the first innovation district project at SDSU Mission Valley, which will expand educational and workforce opportunities for San Diego’s students, faculty, and researchers.

The proposed project at SDSU Mission Valley will deliver around 315,000 square feet of leading-edge facilities for research and innovation in three buildings in the northeast portion of the innovation district site area.

The project will also include community-serving amenities, a business incubator and accelerator space, and other workforce development opportunities that will intersect to produce a highly dynamic gathering place.

LPC West will also construct two parking structures to support innovation district uses as well as nearby stadium events.

The selection of LPC West is the first step in the development of the innovation district at SDSU Mission Valley. With a planned 1.6 million square feet of office, technology, laboratory, and research space at full build-out, the innovation district will ultimately consist of several hubs where particular areas of focus are approached through transdisciplinary collaboration and partnerships.

“This is momentous for SDSU,” said SDSU President Adela de la Torre. “The innovation district is the very heart of SDSU Mission Valley. It is the vital step in reaching our educational, research, and economic goals as a university, which is critically linked to the workforce needs of the region.”

“Everything about the innovation district is about enhancing research activity and providing leading-edge educational experiences for our students so that we can accelerate the future economic growth of San Diego. For the first time since we moved to Mesa, it will also give our campus the sheer space to grow. Every aspect of this project is designed to support itself financially, and to strengthen our collaboration with the private sector so that we can turbocharge our contribution to the region’s economy.”

Following approval by the Board of Trustees for California State University, LPC West anticipates construction would begin in 2024, with occupancy in 2026.

Within the project, LPC West is designing a flexible and diverse range of suites and spaces to accommodate various program types, from coworking incubator labs to mid-sized office suites and larger anchor tenants. This is critical to providing collaborative research partnerships, attracting first-rate employers, and enabling more opportunities for public engagement and interaction with private industry partners.

LPC West is also focused on providing an engaging outdoor environment that includes plazas, public art, beautiful landscaping, and layered amenities that pave the way for casual meetings and collaborations as people run into each other and discuss new ideas, ventures, and opportunities.

In addition to creating a vital economic catalyst that supports the San Diego region, the innovation district will help SDSU reach its strategic plan goals of enhancing the university’s standing as a leading research institution by providing opportunities for students, faculty, and researchers.

SDSU plans to occupy around 50,000 square feet of research space within the LPC West project. Other expected partners that will co-locate within this first project include QuidelOrtho, Naval Health Research, and Family Health Centers. QuidelOrtho, which was the first innovation district partner announced in July 2022 with plans to locate research and development activities within the first project, is one of the world’s largest pure-play in vitro diagnostics providers designed for point-of-care settings, clinical labs, and transfusion medicine.

Continuing SDSU’s commitment to achieving a sustainable future, LPC West will pursue Healthy Building Certifications, including a minimum design of LEED Silver, with an emphasis on water conservation, energy efficiency, and carbon reduction.

In addition to the innovation district, SDSU Mission Valley will include 80 acres of parks and open space, up to 4,600 market-rate and affordable housing units, 90,000 sq. ft. of retail space, and a hotel.

For more information about SDSU Mission Valley, visit https://missionvalley.sdsu.edu or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.