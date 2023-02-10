Vista Del Mar Middle School in the San Ysidro School District is one of 29 schools in San Diego County to receive the California Purple Star School distinction for its support of military-connected students and families. Photo courtesy of SYSD.

A state program recognizing schools that support the unique needs of military-connected students and families has named 29 schools in San Diego County as California Purple Star Schools.

Twenty-eight schools in seven of the county’s public school districts, as well as one public charter school, have earned the distinction this year. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurman announced the award winners Feb. 8.

Military-connected students must move whenever their active-duty parent or guardian receives a relocation order. These required relocations mean that a military-connected child can expect to change schools between six and nine times from grades K–12, which is three times more often than nonmilitary-connected children.

As military-connected students transition between schools, often to different states and countries, they must adapt to varying cultures, school populations, curricula, standards, course offerings, schedules, and graduation requirements. As a result, military-connected students often face unique academic and social–emotional challenges and struggle to stay on track to be college- and career-ready.

The award recognizes schools that go above and beyond to reduce the burden on military-connected students and their families by providing the most critical transition supports for military-connected students and their families.

The county’s 2023 California Purple Star Schools are:

Bonsall Unified School District: Bonsall Elementary School, Bonsall High School, Bonsall West Elementary School, Norman L. Sullivan Middle School and Vivian Banks Charter School.

Coronado Unified School District: Coronado High School, Coronado Middle School, Coronado Village Elementary School and Silver Strand Elementary School.

Fallbrook Union Elementary School District: San Onofre School.

Oceanside Unified School District: North Terrace Elementary School, Santa Margarita Elementary School and Stuart Mesa Elementary School.

Poway Unified School District: Oak Valley Middle School.

San Diego Unified School District: Angier Elementary School, Chesterton Elementary School, Correia Middle School, Crown Point Junior Music Academy, Hage Elementary School, Hancock Elementary School, Jonas Salk Elementary School, Loma Portal Elementary School, Point Loma High School, Sandburg Elementary School, Taft Middle School and Wangenheim Middle School.

San Ysidro Elementary School District: Ocean View Hills Elementary School and Vista Del Mar Middle School.

And Elevate Charter School in the Serra Mesa neighborhood of San Diego.

“These schools are examples of best practices in supporting our military-connected students, ensuring staff provide students with crucial academic, college, and career supports while their parents serve our country,” Thurman said.

The California Purple Star School program was inaugurated in 2022. There were just 59 schools throughout the state to receive the honor this year.