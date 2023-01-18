A teacher helping a student with her computer work during a seminar at university. Photo courtesy SDSU

It’s no secret cyber-attacks constitute a significant problem for everyone all over the world and only getting worse. Unfortunately, there aren’t enough experts to help thwart these ever-increasing threats.

To help, San Diego State University has launched a suite of online cyber security certificates and a new academy, the SDSU Cyber Tech Academy.

In affiliation with the Graduate Program in Homeland Security, the certificate program has been beta-tested. It is ready to be deployed formally, and they are inviting interested students to apply to the unique and innovative certificate academy.

The Cyber Tech Academy includes a series of 14-week professional certificates focused on the most critical topics in cybersecurity, bringing together prominent current and former government, military, and industry practitioners focused on developing a workforce that can defeat the threats posed by nation-states and advanced cyber criminals.

It was built by professionals who know what organizations want in employees, and what it takes to stop the ransomware, breaches, IP theft, and critical infrastructure attacks that are endangering businesses and putting lives at risk.

“The online academy expands the educational opportunities outside of SDSU’s degree programs and reinforces the university’s commitment to cyber tech training,” Jeffrey Roberts, Dean of SDS U’s College of Sciences said. “Unusual among certificate programs, this immersive online program provides participants with the ability to interact with professionals in the field, who will also help guide them in their career development.”

The certificates are for anyone wanting to get into the field as well as those who are already established and want to increase their knowledge. Topics include Artificial Intelligence for Cyber Security, Cyber and Risk Management, Cloud Security and Governance, Cyber Security in Healthcare, and Ethical Hacking.

Designed for working professionals, the Cyber Tech Academy certificates offer the option to complete industry-specific cyber security training at a pace that fits any lifestyle. Classroom takeaways can be applied in real-time, and the 100% online format of certificates means they can be earned from anywhere in the world.

The program also provides students from around the country with access to leading professionals in the cybersecurity field, offering an unparalleled opportunity to pursue cybersecurity as a career and build upon existing skill sets in the field.

The Cyber Tech Academy is best for cyber security professionals who want to specialize and study current trends and technologies in the field but is open to everyone especially the military (active and retired) as well as supports candidates transitioning into cyber security. The certificate tuition totals $5,000 and can be completed in 14 weeks, unlike most degree programs that can cost from $17,000 t $70,000 and can take two years to complete.

Registrations are open now for the 2023 class.