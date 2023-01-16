A rain-slicked highway in the mountains. Courtesy National Weather Service

Several East County school districts will be closed Tuesday, the result of the stormy weather that has battered San Diego County for several days, the San Diego County Office of Education announced.

The Julian Union Elementary School District, Julian Union High School District, Mountain Empire Unified School District, Spencer Valley School District and Warner Unified School District will all be closed Tuesday.

A SDCOE spokeswoman said “the safety of students and school staff is of the utmost importance to San Diego County school districts,” and the above districts would be closed due to weather and road conditions.

Additional updates will be shared on @SanDiegoCOE on Twitter.