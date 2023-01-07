California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, with Gov. Gavin Newsom, speaks at a press conference in 2019. Photo by Anne Wernikoff, CalMatters

California’s 28th State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tony Thurmond, was sworn in for his second term Saturday in a ceremony in Los Angeles.

U.S. Secretary of Education, Dr. Miguel Cardona, administered the oath of office to Thurmond in front of more than 500 educational leaders, state lawmakers, students, friends and relatives at the historic Cocoanut Grove Theatre at Robert F. Kennedy Community Schools in Los Angeles.

Cardona said officials are facing “a moment of truth for education” as children recover “from a pandemic that profoundly disrupted their education.”

“The good news is this: We have a chance to raise the bar for the country on improving literacy and math, elevating the teaching profession, improving mental health, promoting multilingual education and so much more,” he said. “Let’s get to work.”

See more United in leadership for our public schools 🤩 Such an inspiring morning for the oath taking of @TonyThurmond with @LASchools @LAUSDSup @MayorOfLA @SecCardona pic.twitter.com/ptCPcoC8e9 — Los Angeles Unified Division of Instruction (@LAUSD_Achieve) January 7, 2023

Thurmond reflected on his first term and looked ahead to his second.

“When I took the job as state superintendent of public instruction, I made it clear that education is the key and gateway to a world of opportunities, especially for our vulnerable students and communities,” he said. “Today, we are much stronger than we ever have been and have created many historic initiatives to transform our schools and uplift our students.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also spoke at the ceremony. “Superintendent Thurmond has dedicated his life to addressing inequities, to celebrating diversity and to creating the conditions to lift up all students, and I couldn’t be more pleased to be here to mark his second term in office.”

– City News Service