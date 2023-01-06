The San Marcos Unified School District welcomes Dr. Joel Garcia as its new Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources. Photo courtesy San Marcos Unified School District.

The selection and board approval of Dr. Garcia for the position comes after a thorough professional search process, including staff feedback on qualities that are important to the role.

“As a school district, we are a people-centric organization and need top-quality professionals to best serve our staff and students. The governing board and I believe Dr. Garcia has the skills and clear strengths that will enable us to continue to do this with excellence,” SMUSD Superintendent, Dr. Andy Johnsen said.

Dr. Garcia brings 21 years of educational leadership, with his last seven years of experience serving in Human Resources Administration in San Diego County school districts. Most recently, Dr. Garcia joins SMUSD from the Ramona Unified School District as the Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources. He directly led the employee recruitment and recognition programs, including contracts, assignments, and evaluations, and led the collective bargaining efforts as the district’s chief negotiator.

In addition to Dr. Garcia’s numerous awards, he has a Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership from California State University, San Marcos.

“I am honored to join the San Marcos Unified team, and contribute to the longstanding history of educational excellence, to best serve our students, staff, and community,” Dr. Garcia said.