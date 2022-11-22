Students’ desk adhere to social distancing requirements in a classroom. Jeenah Moon/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

The San Diego Foundation announced Tuesday the availability of $2 million in grant funds for educational programs for local elementary and middle school students, particularly to aid students who experienced pandemic-related isolation or trauma.

The multi-year grants will go to organizations providing “high-quality summer learning programs to San Diego County students over the course of summer 2023 and summer 2024,” according to the foundation.

The foundation anticipates awarding 12 to 15 grants of approximately $100,000 to $175,000 for the two-year period, and will give particular focus to programs serving 3rd through 8th-grade students “who are furthest from opportunity, including those from low-income households, English learners and students with disabilities.”

Citing statistics released earlier this year from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, the organization said student achievement greatly declined during the pandemic.

Michelle Jaramillo, the foundation’s director of Educational Initiatives, said, “High-quality expanded learning programs such as after-school programs have strong connections to instruction and provide enriching opportunities for students furthest from opportunity. Post-COVID, summer learning programs are more critical than ever to help students accelerate learning, and address the isolation and trauma experienced during the height of the pandemic.”

A grant-seekers forum and summer learning workshop will be held Nov. 30 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

To apply, visit the San Diego Foundation’s website. The deadline to apply for a grant is Jan. 12.

City News Service contributed to this article.