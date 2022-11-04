Balboa Park takes part in “Light the Town Red” for SDSU. Photo credit: Screen shot, @sdsu via Twitter

Businesses, landmarks and attractions across San Diego County continue to glow red for San Diego State University’s “Light the Town Red” campaign to mark the campus’ 125th anniversary.

“Light the Town Red,” timed with Saturday’s Homecoming football game at Snapdragon Stadium, began Oct. 29 and concludes Sunday.

Local participants in the campaign include the San Diego Convention Center, the County Administration Building, Balboa Park, the USS Midway and SeaWorld.

Buildings across the SDSU campus also will be lit up. The SDSU community is encouraged to get involved by adding red lights to their homes. They are available at the SDSU Bookstore and online.