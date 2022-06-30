Banners in City Heights. Photo courtesy of Light Our Way

Street banners have been erected on University and Fairmont avenues to recognize outstanding high school graduates in the City Heights neighborhood of San Diego.

The smiling faces of 30 seniors wearing the traditional graduation caps and gowns line five blocks of University Avenue and one block of Fairmont Avenue.

Those pictured include scholars, athletes, and community organizers whose leadership merited their selection as ambassadors of nonprofit SAY San Diego’s Light Our Way 2022 campaign.

Light Our Way began as a county-wide celebration honoring graduates who overcame hardship and loss during the COVID-19 pandemic. But organizers say this year’s campaign embraces a more hope-filled mission: generating civic pride in graduates as they embark upon the next chapter in their life journeys.

The graduates were treated to a celebration on Wednesday, and the banners will remain in place through August.