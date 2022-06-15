Marco Werman, host of “The World” on public radio. Photo courtesy of the show

Marco Werman, host of the international public radio news program “The World,” will serve as journalist in residence at UC San Diego and broadcast from a new studio on campus, the university announced Wednesday.

Beginning July 5, Werman will host his show from a studio in the Department of Communication that was built as part of a “Democracy Lab” initiative to support media production by faculty and students in partnership with community groups.

As journalist in residence, Werman will engage the department’s student and professional community in issues involving global communication and media.

“The World is bolstered by a team of experienced, irrepressibly curious producers helping listeners become more informed as global citizens through human-centered journalism,” said Werman. “I’m thrilled to host the show from UC San Diego’s Department of Communication, where we’ll have an opportunity to expand audience engagement opportunities for our show with students and faculty, and to learn from them as well.”

The show is produced in Boston by WGBH and PRX and is heard on nearly 300 public radio stations across the United States as well as via a free podcast.

“Our collaboration with The World comes at an exciting and critical time,” said Brian Goldfarb, chair of the Department of Communication. “Communication is inextricably tethered to questions of democracy, diversity, and justice.”