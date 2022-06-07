The San Diego Foundation awarded $12.3 million in grants to 90 local nonprofit organizations offering summer enrichment programs to San Diego Unified School District students, it was announced Tuesday.

The grants are intended to support academic and socio-emotional development opportunities through the Level Up SD afternoon enrichment program, in partnership with the SDUSD.

“We are inspired by the renewed commitment our nonprofit community has made to San Diego Unified students for free, fun and enriching summer programs for the second summer in a row,” the San Diego Foundation’s Pamela Gray Payton said. “Level Up SD provides opportunities to help thousands of students flourish for the coming school year and experience a summer of learning and joy.”

Level Up SD afternoon is offered in addition to San Diego Unified’s morning summer school program and is open to all K-12 students enrolled for the 2022-23 academic year. The program features free activities like building robots or participating in performing arts such as dance, music or theater.

“San Diego Unified students will once again have free access to meaningful summer enrichment opportunities because every child deserves a summer of learning and joy,” said Sharon Whitehurst-Payne, president of the San Diego Unified Board of Education. “All students will have a chance to build memories and experiences at some of San Diego’s iconic venues, including our museums, performing arts institutions, beaches and parks.”

Level Up SD was created last year by the SDUSD and The San Diego Foundation, thanks to a $31 million commitment by the San Diego Unified Board of Education.

Registration for Level Up SD continues through July 15. According to the district, nearly 10,000 students have registered for one of 20,000 available program seats to date.

A full listing of available programs is available at sandiegounified.org.

City News Service contributed to this article.