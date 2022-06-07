Poway Unified School District Headquarters.

The Poway Unified School District has been honored for its innovation in establishing the “Through the Lens of Equity: Jump Starting Pathways to Rewarding Careers” program.

North Island Credit Union presented the organization’s 2022 Innovation in Education Impact Award as part of its role as a leading sponsor of the Classroom of the Future Foundation.

The district received $10,000 as part of the award. The funds will be used to expand career and college readiness programs for under-represented student populations across the district, offered as part of the College and Career Technical Education curriculum.

The goal is to increase work-based learning opportunities, from enhancing work-readiness curricula and career counseling, to granting early college credit and industry certifications.

“I’m especially proud of how our district has worked hard to improve access for historically underrepresented students in high-demand STEM fields such as computer science, engineering, health sciences, and business/entrepreneurship,” said Superintendent Marian Kim Phelps. “Earlier exposure and exploration of these areas helps to inspire more students in pursuing their passions and dreams in high school, college, and future careers.”

The annual Innovation in Education Awards program honors classroom programs, educators, and students in San Diego County schools that “model the future of K-12 education.”

“PUSD’s innovative program creates exciting career development opportunities and industry partnerships to set these students up for life-long success,” said North Island Credit Union President/CEO Steve O’Connell. “We look forward to seeing the results of this program’s expansion as a model for other districts across San Diego.”