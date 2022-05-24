A teacher adjusts a mask on one of her students at Lafayette Elementary School in Clairemont. File photo by Chris Stone

With increases in COVID-19 cases throughout the community, the San Diego Unified School District told parents Tuesday that students may be required wear masks indoors at some schools.

The district sent a letter to parents and families informing them of the plan to require students to wear masks indoors at schools with outbreaks or if infections rise significantly throughout the community.

Individual schools will require indoor masking if the following risk levels are reached:

Within 14 days, at least three outbreaks (three or more cases in an individual classroom or stable group constitutes one outbreak) have occurred in the school, and more than 5% of the school population (students and staff) is infected.

In a three consecutive-day span, 10% or more of the student population is absent each day due to illness. This will not apply to 2022 summer school.

If San Diego County reaches the “high” level of COVID cases under CDC guidelines, all schools in the district will return to indoor masking requirements.

The district informed families they will be notified if their school, or the district, reach the levels for masks to be required indoors.

As of May 11, 1,570 students in the district were reported absent because of COVID-19 symptoms.

For the week of May 15-21, 1,112 positive COVID-19 cases from students and staff were reported in the district.

According to data provided by the district, 47% of students ages 5-11 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 71% of students ages 12-15 have received at least one dose, and 84% of students ages 16 and older have received at least one dose.

City News Service contributed to this article.