Rep. Sara Jacobs speaks on the House floor this week. Screenshot from video

Rep. Sara Jacobs announced Thursday that schools in her district have received more than $15.1 million over the past year from the Federal Communications Commission to improve internet connectivity.

Twelve districts and schools in the 53rd Congressional District have received funding under the Emergency Connectivity Fund, including more than $12.5 million for San Diego Unified School District.

The program, which was created as part of the American Rescue Plan, helps schools and libraries ensure that students can connect to the Internet at home, allowing them to take advantage of online learning and do their homework.

The program helps cover the costs of laptop and tablet computers, wifi hotspots, modems, routers, and broadband connectivity for off-campus use by students, school staff, and library patrons.

“The FCC’s Emergency Connectivity Funding program is just one part of why I was proud to vote for the American Rescue Plan, which ramped up our national vaccine efforts, provided stimulus checks and needed benefits to kids and families, and helped schools reopen safely,” said Jacobs.

Schools and districts that have been received funds are: