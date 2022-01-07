Eugene Brucker Education Center is headquarters of the San Diego Unified School District. File photo

Citing rising COVID-19 infections rates in the county, San Diego Unified School District board leaders announced Friday that during the month of January, they would pause all activities related to the search for the district’s next superintendent.

Public forums planned for the coming week have been postponed. The State of the District Address, which was scheduled for Jan. 18, will also be postponed.

Christopher Rice-Wilson, chair of the district’s Superintendent Search Advisory Committee, said he supported the board of trustees in the decision to postpone events.

“Dealing with this current COVID-19 surge should be the number one priority of school and district staff,” he said in a statement. “There is no need to rush this search process and endanger our school community and stakeholders. Everyone’s efforts should be focused on getting our district and community safely through yet another surge of this devastating pandemic.”

Lamont Jackson will continue to serve as interim superintendent until a permanent replacement is found. Jackson is one of two finalists for the position, along with Susan Enfield, superintendent of Highline Public Schools in Burien, Washington.

According to the district, it will continue to keep families, employees and school district stakeholders up to date, and will post information on the district website.

–City News Service