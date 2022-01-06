UC San Diego is attended by more than 35,000 students. Photo by Chris Stone

UC San Diego announced Thursday that it is extending remote instruction until the end of the month due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

In-person instruction will now resume Jan. 31 at UCSD, following a mandatory remote instruction period initiated at other University of California campuses this month. The remote instruction was originally expected to last two weeks.

In a statement, UCSD Chancellor Pradeep Khosla said the spread of the Omicron variant has led to staffing shortages and impacts to student attendance.

Campus housing and dining will remain open. Residential undergraduate students were encouraged to stagger their return dates leading up to the resumption of in-person instruction.

– City News Service