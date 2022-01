A woman gets tested for COVID 19. Photo by Chris Stone

With delays in test kits distribution for schools from the state, San Marcos Unified School District has expanded its testing schedule to better serve its staff and families to prepare for a safe return to school, ahead of reopening from break on Monday, Jan. 10.

Here are the locations:

SMUSD Expanded Testing Hours:

District Office: Monday-Friday, Jan. 3 – Jan. 7, from 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

255 Pico Ave., San Marcos, 92069



San Marcos High School: Wednesday, Jan. 5, from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

1615 W San Marcos Blvd., San Marcos, CA 92078



Mission Hills High School: Thursday, Jan. 6, from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

1 Mission Hills Ct., San Marcos, CA 92069





La Mirada Academy: Friday, Jan. 7th, from 7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

3697 La Mirada Dr, San Marcos, CA 92078