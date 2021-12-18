Grossmont College officials sign a beam to make a milestone in new campus construction. Photo credit: Courtesy, Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District

Grossmont College celebrated the topping of its new science, math and career technology complex Friday to mark a milestone in the $37.1 million construction project.

“This topping out illustrates how Grossmont College continues to grow in our community,” said college President Denise Whisenhunt. “A symbol of growth and newness – this is what this ceremony is about.”

Whisenhunt also invited college and district officials to join her in autographing the steel beam before it was hoisted – an age-old construction tradition.

The 59,000-square-foot structure, spread across twin buildings, will expand classroom, lab and office spaces for several programs including physical geography and oceanography, human geography and social sciences, math and geology.

Targeted for completion next spring, the structure also will quadruple the space of the current Veterans Resource Center.

Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District Chancellor Lynn Neault said the new project updates a cluster of aging buildings badly in need of renovation and reconstruction to accommodate new technology and other pressing student needs.

The first phase of the project, completed in spring 2020, included the full renovation and replacement of Building 31, which now houses the administration of justice program and Child Development Center.

Governing Board President Brad Monroe thanked the taxpayers of East County for their many years of support of the college district, particularly for the passage of Proposition V, a $398-million bond measure approved in 2012 that is the primary funding source for new construction and remodeling at both Grossmont and Cuyamaca colleges.

Monroe praised the Proposition V bond program for the near-perfect scores it has consistently earned from taxpayer watchdog groups for transparency and citizens oversight.

“Grossmont College is making a difference and our district is the largest provider of higher education and workforce training in East County, contributing $1.1 billion annually to the local economy. We know this building will only help us add even more,” he said.