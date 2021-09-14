Students entering Mesa College, one of the schools represented by AFT Guild Local 1931. Courtesy San Diego Community College District

A national Jewish organization said condemnation of Israel by the American Federation of Teachers local at San Diego community colleges could cause Jewish students to feel isolated and lead to anti-Semitic violence.

Tammy Gillies, regional director for the Anti-Defamation League in San Diego, said the resolution will isolate students and staff who are supportive of Israel and “for whom a connection to Israel is part of their Jewish identity.”

“This resolution could have implications in the classroom, and we fear that when people demonize Israel, denigrate its government, negate its fundamental legitimacy, and hold it to double standards, it can be anti-Semitic and can spawn anti-Jewish violence,” said Gilles in a statement on Monday.

AFT Guild Local 1931, which represents teachers and staff at the San Diego and Grossmont-Cuyamaca community college districts, approved a resolution earlier this month condemning Israel and questioning the Jewish state’s right to exist.

The resolution criticizes Israel for “its 73-year occupation of this land” and calls for Palestinians to be returned to areas they left after the United Nations’ creation of Israel in 1948

Officials with the local union have declined to respond to questions from Times of San Diego about how the resolution might affect Jewish students and how it supports the labor objectives of community college teachers in San Diego County.

The national union rejected a similar anti-Israel resolution in July.

Gilles acknowledged the need to hold Israel to high standards and encourage open discussion, but said the resolution “will not foster fair treatment for all” on San Diego community college campuses.

“There are strong feelings about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and we respect the rights of all to express their opinion, but we believe this resolution is not only unconstructive, but potentially detrimental to San Diego-area students, parents, faculty, and administrators,” she said.

Many American college campuses are facing calls from the BDS movement to boycott, divest and sanction Israel, and San Diego State University recently teamed with the local ADL chapter to address the growing concerns of Jewish students.