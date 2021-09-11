Teachers and staff at the San Diego Community College District are represented by American Federation of Teachers Local 1931. Courtesy of the district

The American Federal of Teachers local representing community college teachers and staff in San Diego County has approved a resolution condemning Israel and questioning the Jewish state’s right to exist.

The resolution criticizes Israel for “its 73-year occupation of this land” and calls for Palestinians to be returned to areas they left after the United Nations’ creation of Israel in 1948.

An email to union members included a “Free Palestine” poster that is often associated with demands to end the existence of Israel.

However, the resolution adopted by AFT Guild Local 1931 claimed that “condemning Israel for its ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, occupation, apartheid and war crimes is not anti-Semitism.”

In July, the national union rejected a similar resolution condemning Israel.

Jim Mahler, president of the local representing the San Diego and Grossmont-Cuyamaca community college districts, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Many American college campuses are facing calls from the BDS movement to boycott, divest and sanction Israel, and San Diego State University recently teamed with the Anti-Defamation League to address the growing concerns of Jewish students.

Ironically the union local’s anti-Israel resolution was adopted the day before the annual Jewish High Holy Day period began on Sept. 6.