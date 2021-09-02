A school bus drops off students at Mira Mesa High School on the first day of school. Photo by Chris Stone

Thirty-three local teachers recognized by their districts for outstanding teaching have been nominated as San Diego County Teachers of the Year.

Five will be named the 2021-22 San Diego County Teachers of the Year at a special reception on Sept. 10 as part of the 31st annual “Cox Presents: Salute to Teachers.” National television personality and San Diego Magazine food writer Troy Johnson, a native San Diegan who attended both Mt. Carmel and Poway High, will serve as host for the evening.

In partnership with the San Diego County Office of Education, Cox Communications will produce a one-hour television special to recognize local teachers, spotlight the teachers of the year, and share highlights from the reception. The show will air at 9 p.m. on Oct. 17 on YurView Network (Cox Channel 4 and 1004 in high definition).

Presented by San Diego County Credit Union, “Cox Presents: Salute to Teachers” recognizes the county’s 26,000 public school teachers and will feature musical and dance performances by local students leading up to the announcement of the five teachers of the year, who will represent the region while vying for California Teacher of the Year honors.

For 31 years, Cox Communications, in partnership with the county Office of Education, has produced and televised “Cox Presents: Salute to Teachers” to honor San Diego County’s public school teachers for their commitment to their students and the teaching profession. In addition to SDCCU, sponsors include Procopio, KPBS, iHeart Radio, The Mightier 1090, and The San Diego Union-Tribune.

The 33 nominees for teachers of the year were selected by their respective school districts. The five county teachers of the year will be chosen based on student achievement, professional development and community involvement, teaching philosophy and personal style, knowledge of educational issues and trends, promotion and development of the teaching profession, accountability, and ability to serve as ambassadors of education.

Here the finalists for teachers of the year:

School District Teacher School Bonsall Unified School District Debbie Hoffman Bonsall Elementary Cajon Valley Union School District Lindsey Schantz Chase Avenue Elementary Coronado Unified School District Kathleen Cotten Coronado Middle Encinitas Union School District Arlene Oyagi La Costa Heights Elementary Escondido Union High School District Laura Reyes Central Elementary Escondido Union School District Mitchell de Neve Bear Valley Middle Fallbrook Union Elementary School District Tic Srinalack Potter Junior High Grossmont Union High School District Ana Nosal Mount Miguel High Grossmont Union High School District Tiffany Jokerst West Hills High La Mesa-Spring Valley School District Tony Sandoval Parkway Middle Lemon Grove School District Jacquelyn Jourdane San Altos Elementary Mountain Empire Unified School District Andrea Denlinger Campo Elementary National School District Amy Wert Ira Harbison Elementary Oceanside Unified School District Alyssa Schrom Del Rio Elementary Oceanside Unified School District Xye Sanders César Chávez Middle Poway Unified School District Tasha Giffin Del Norte High Poway Unified School District Carlos La Grange Westview High Poway Unified School District Julie Spychalski Twin Peaks Middle Ramona Unified School District Heather McClain James Dukes Elementary San Diego County Office of Education Keri Gravette Davila Day School San Diego Unified School District Francia Pinillos T.R.A.C.E. Alternative School San Diego Unified School District Renee Thomas Marston Middle San Diego Unified School District Sharon Apple Hoover High San Diego Unified School District Thomas Courtney Chollas-Mead Elementary San Diego Unified School District Lupe Celedon Creative Performing Media Arts (CPMA) Middle San Pasqual Union School District Jolene Mallory San Pasqual Union Elementary San Ysidro School District Jaime Abarca Vista Del Mar Middle Santee School District Teresa Elliott Carlton Hills School Solana Beach School District Dawn Butler Solana Ranch Elementary Sweetwater Union High School District Sarah Kesty Castle Park Middle Sweetwater Union High School District Marina Dillingham Bonita Vista High Sweetwater Union High School District Ivy Medrano East Hills Academy Sweetwater Union High School District Gregory Simpson Chula Vista High