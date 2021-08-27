The outside of the $67 million Palomar College Library is shown on Feb. 16, 2019. (Megan Wood/inewsource)

The Palomar Community College District Governing Board is seeking a provisional appointee to fill the Area 4 seat, it was announced Friday.

The appointee will replace former board President Brian Olsen, who submitted his resignation — effective Sept. 10 — for personal reasons.

“The Governing Board of Palomar College is committed to providing continuity of leadership, and will move to fill this vacancy with the most qualified candidate until the voters of our district’s Area 4 can elect their next representative,” said Governing Board Vice President Mark Evilsizer.

The appointee will be selected by Oct. 8, the 60th day after Olsen’s resignation letter was received, and will hold office until the next regularly scheduled election of Governing Board members on Nov. 8, 2022.

“The college is in good hands with four dedicated board members, and we are taking all of the necessary measures to ensure Area 4 continues to be represented,” said Palomar College Superintendent/President Star Rivera-Lacey.

To be considered for the appointment, candidates must provide a completed application, available on the Palomar.edu website, and an optional one-page letter of interest addressed to the governing board. Applications are due no later than 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 17.

Candidates must be a registered voter and reside in Area 4, which includes Descanso, Borrego Springs, Julian, Palomar Mountain, Pauma Valley, Hidden Meadows, San Diego Country Estates, Poway, Ramona, Ranchita, Santa Ysabel, San Pasqual, Valley Center, Warner Springs, Rancho Bernardo, Scripps Ranch, and the Native American Tribal Nations of: Pauma-Yuima, Pala, Los Coyotes, Rincon, La Jolla, San Pasqual, Mesa Grande, Inaja-Cosmit and the Lipay Nation of Santa Ysabel.

Interviews are scheduled to be held during a public board meeting on or around Sept. 21.

City News Service contributed to this article.